Brandon Ingram Scores Career-high 49 PTS, Pelicans Teammates Welcome Him With A BANG

New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram had the best night of he career as he led his team to a 138-132 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Ingram finished the game with career-high 49 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 60% from the field and made 80% of his free throws. After the game, Pelicans celebrated Brandon Ingram's career night in their locker room.

Also read | Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert help victim of vandalism, invite young fan to Utah Jazz game

NBA 2019-20: Brandon Ingram's career-night is celebrated in style by the Pelicans

As soon as Brandon Ingram walks into the Pelicans locker room, his teammates throw water on him. Ingram tries to dodge the water, escaping via the other exit. The Pelicans were visibly excited for their teammate, and also get water on the camera. Fans loved the celebration, saying that they loved the Pelicans vibe and spirit. After this game, Brandon Ingram is averaging at 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 46.7 % from the field.

Also read | NBA: Childhood mates Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall exchange jerseys

NBA 2019-20: Brandon Ingram on his career-high and overtime victory

In a huge overtime win @B_Ingram13 talks with @JenHale504 about how the @PelicansNBA were able to grind out a big win in overtime against the Jazz and how important @dfavors14 is to this team. #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/OUpgWCJ5vr — FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) January 17, 2020

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: NY Knicks to snap up Brandon Ingram in 2020?

Utah Jazz vs Pelicans highlights: Brandon Ingram career high 49 points leads Pelicans to an overtime victory

Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell battled it out in a 138-132 overtime thriller. Ingram led Pelicans to victory, snapping Jazz's 10-game winning streak. Donovan Mitchell scored team-high 46 points while shooting 47.1% from the field and making 7-of-7 of his free throws. Jazz are currently at a 28-13 win-loss record and are ranked third in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Pelicans are at 16-26 and are ranked 12th.

Also read | Jazz vs Pelicans highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz’s 10-game winning streak

(Image courtesy: @TheNBACentral Twitter)