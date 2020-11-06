BRF Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Beijing Royal Fighters (BRF) will face Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Friday, November 6 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjian. Here is our BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRF vs XFT Dream11 team.
By defeating Tianjin in their last game, Xinjiang Flying Tigers have moved up to the fifth spot of the CBA League standings. Caiyu Tang and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, losing only two, which came at the hands of Flying Leopards and Northeast Tigers. Beijing Royal Fighters, on the other hand, have won five out of their last eight and are currently occupying the 15th position in the leaderboard.
Jinlong Chen, Zhang Fan, Yifan Hou, Gen Li, Jiaheng Li, Salah Mejri, Bolong Meng, Li Rui, Tonglin Sun, Yue Sun, Shaojie Wang, Xiangbing Wang, Zirui Wang, Joe Young, Changdong Yu, Zhaojing Zhu
Zhu Chuanyu, Yu Dehao, Lipeng Liu, Lutubula Lutubula, Donatas Motiejunas, Lin Qi, Zhou Qi, Rufukatijiang, Xierzhati Saimati, Caiyu Tang, Aizimaiti Tuxun, Xiaoyi Wang, Yongsheng Wu, Zhengwen Ye, Liang Yingqi, Lingxu Zeng, Wang Zhengbo
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Xinjiang Flying Tigers are the favourites to win the game.
