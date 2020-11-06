BRF Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Beijing Royal Fighters (BRF) will face Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Friday, November 6 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjian. Here is our BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRF vs XFT Dream11 team.

BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction: BRF vs XFT Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Tianjin in their last game, Xinjiang Flying Tigers have moved up to the fifth spot of the CBA League standings. Caiyu Tang and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, losing only two, which came at the hands of Flying Leopards and Northeast Tigers. Beijing Royal Fighters, on the other hand, have won five out of their last eight and are currently occupying the 15th position in the leaderboard.

BRF vs XFT live: BRF vs XFT schedule

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjiang, China

BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction: Squad list

Beijing Royal Fighters squad

Jinlong Chen, Zhang Fan, Yifan Hou, Gen Li, Jiaheng Li, Salah Mejri, Bolong Meng, Li Rui, Tonglin Sun, Yue Sun, Shaojie Wang, Xiangbing Wang, Zirui Wang, Joe Young, Changdong Yu, Zhaojing Zhu

Xinjiang Flying Tigers squad

Zhu Chuanyu, Yu Dehao, Lipeng Liu, Lutubula Lutubula, Donatas Motiejunas, Lin Qi, Zhou Qi, Rufukatijiang, Xierzhati Saimati, Caiyu Tang, Aizimaiti Tuxun, Xiaoyi Wang, Yongsheng Wu, Zhengwen Ye, Liang Yingqi, Lingxu Zeng, Wang Zhengbo

BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Beijing Royal Fighters: Zirui Wang, Yifan Hou, Shaojie Wang

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Caiyu Tang, Zhou Qi

BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction: BRF vs XFT Dream11 team

Point Guards: Lingxu Zeng, Zirui Wang (SP)

Shooting Guard: Joe Young, Yifan Hou

Small Forwards: Caiyu Tang, Lin Qi

Power Forward: Shaojie Wang

Center: Zhou Qi

BRF vs XFT live: BRF vs XFT match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Xinjiang Flying Tigers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction and BRF vs XFT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRF vs XFT Dream11 team and BRF vs XFT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com