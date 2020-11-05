Brianna Turner Mocks Donald Trump For His Tweet On Having More Cases Due To More Testing

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Donald Trump has maintained his view on the virus – there are more cases in the USA because of more testing. With the elections here, Trump chose to revisit his statement this week. "We have more cases because we have more testing!" he wrote, once again referring to the COVID-19 numbers in the country. However, with the USA currently awaiting the Trump vs Biden result, WNBA's Brianna Turner chose to hit back at Trump for that particular comment.

Brianna Turner mocks Trump's comment on testing leading to more COVID-19 cases

We have more counting because we have more ballots! https://t.co/9Dqh5BeWh9 — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) November 4, 2020

"We have more counting because we have more ballots," wrote the Phoenix Mercury star in response to Trump's statement. Her reply comes just days later, as Trump has taken to suing states, even asking for recounting in states like Wisconsin – which Joe Biden has won. Twitter users were impressed by Turner's tweet. "OMG! You get a follow for that one," one user wrote, while another questioned why most people don't understand these concepts.

Trump on testing and COVID-19

Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

This June, Trump tweeted about testing making the country look bad. During his Tulsa rally the same month, he ended up asking people to slow down their testing as it's only increasing the number of cases. During an interview with Fox News, Trump yet again reiterated that the cases are up only because of more testing.

Twitter users react to Turner's quote tweet

OMG! You get a follow for that one! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ing (@77Ing77) November 5, 2020

Freaking hate common sense! It’s so pesky. — SETLife ♥️ (@lizt74) November 4, 2020

But if you did less counting you'd have less ballots... — Inchen (@Inalein_19) November 5, 2020

Best counting in the world by far. We only have so many votes because we count more than anybody! — Joe Verrecchia🔥🇺🇸🔥😢 (@JoeDeertay) November 5, 2020

Lol you would think they would understand these concepts — Isaiah Bragg (@4MrBragg) November 5, 2020

Trump vs Biden result

With wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden is now closer to the majority. However, Trump claimed that he was cheated and sued states to try and stop the counting while asking for recounting in places like Wisconsin. Biden is nearing the 270 mark, while Trump stands at 214.

