Brooklyn Nets Says Kyrie Irving Can Rejoin If New York City Lifts Vaccine Mandate

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash on Friday said Kyrie Irving would be welcomed back if the vaccine mandate in New York City is lifted. A New York mandate requires professional athletes, who play team sports, to get fully vaccinated in order to take part in games or practice in the city. Irving was barred from playing games in New York after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The 29-year-old point guard remains unvaccinated as of November 6.

Mayor-elect refuses to change the mandate

Steve Nash's comment comes after New York's mayor-elect Eric Adams on Friday said that the vaccine mandate in the city will remain unchanged as he put the onus on NBA and Irving to find a resolution. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, had earlier said that he would prefer to see Irving inoculated against COVID-19 and get back to the court again, calling it a public service, particularly to young people.

According to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, more than 90% of the players are fully vaccinated ahead of the upcoming season, which is more than the national average of 55%. Players who are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or have refused to take one ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season will be required to follow most of the same restrictions that were imposed during the previous edition of the tournament.

Coming to Kyrie Irving's contract, the player had penned a four-year, 136 million dollar contract at the end of the 2019/20 season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Despite chances of missing the home games, the 29-year-old can still collect a cool $16 million or so. That’s because Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai said that Kyrie Irving would be paid for road games where he would have been eligible to play.

As far as the game between Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons is concerned, the former extended their winning streak to four games as they registered a 96-90 victory on Friday night. The match, which took place at Little Caesars Arena, saw Kevin Durant score the most number of points for the Nets as he registered 29 points with 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Image: AP