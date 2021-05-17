Brooklyn Nets STUN NBA Fans After INCREDIBLE Play Which Ends In Kevin Durant Dunk

When the NBA 2020-21 season began, the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn Nets were already considered title contenders. With James Harden being added to the team, the Nets rose to the top spot in Eastern Conference, easily securing their NBA playoffs 2021 spot. They ended their regular season on a high note with their win over Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant coming through with a highlight dunk was a top moment. Here is more on the Kevin Durant dunk vs Cavs moment and the Nets playoffs schedule -

Kevin Durant dunk vs Cavs is the perfect end to the Brooklyn Nets regular season

The Brooklyn Net, led by Durant, ended their regular season with a transition move and a 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were without Harden, who is out with his hamstring injury. The team has played most of the season without all players on the court, each of their big three missing significant chunks of time.

OFF THE BACKBOARD TO KD



Blake Griffin, who had possession of the ball, passed to Kyrie Irving, who was heading up the court. Irving ended up passing to Mike James, who sent the ball Durant's way off the backboard. The two-time NBA champion did not miss, slamming home in what was one of the best plays of the season. Here are some fan reactions of the Kevin Durant dunk vs Cavs moment -

Is the Nets playoffs schedule out yet?

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin after the play-in tournament wraps up. Four teams will compete from each conference, after which the league will finalize the schedule. The Nets, currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference, will play the team that clinches the seventh spot in the conference.

Play-in tournament schedule

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs GSW – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

NBA playoffs 2021: Current Eastern Conference playoffs bracket

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs (Q) Miami Heat (No. 6)

(Q) New York Knicks (No. 4) vs (Q) Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

