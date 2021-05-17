Brooklyn Nets STUN NBA Fans After INCREDIBLE Play Which Ends In Kevin Durant Dunk

Quick links:
When the NBA 2020-21 season began, the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn Nets were already considered title contenders. With James Harden being added to the team, the Nets rose to the top spot in Eastern Conference, easily securing their NBA playoffs 2021 spot. They ended their regular season on a high note with their win over Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant coming through with a highlight dunk was a top moment. Here is more on the Kevin Durant dunk vs Cavs moment and the Nets playoffs schedule -
The Brooklyn Net, led by Durant, ended their regular season with a transition move and a 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were without Harden, who is out with his hamstring injury. The team has played most of the season without all players on the court, each of their big three missing significant chunks of time.
OFF THE BACKBOARD TO KD— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021
WHAT A PLAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hCXs9mvjRv
Blake Griffin, who had possession of the ball, passed to Kyrie Irving, who was heading up the court. Irving ended up passing to Mike James, who sent the ball Durant's way off the backboard. The two-time NBA champion did not miss, slamming home in what was one of the best plays of the season. Here are some fan reactions of the Kevin Durant dunk vs Cavs moment -
This is true definition of SCARY HOURS— Bilnation (@Bilaldinho10_) May 17, 2021
Play of the year— Jarred Lok (@ChingKaiLok1) May 17, 2021
Even made the ref smile. Nasty.— 23 (@_7679_) May 17, 2021
Not even that impressed tbh— HF252v3 (@honestfan252v3) May 17, 2021
The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin after the play-in tournament wraps up. Four teams will compete from each conference, after which the league will finalize the schedule. The Nets, currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference, will play the team that clinches the seventh spot in the conference.