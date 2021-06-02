Brooklyn Nets to win Eastern Conference Finals? That's what Draymond Green thinks

Draymond Green made his comeback on the NBA TNT after his side's exit in the Play-in tournament. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been part of the show before and received a lot of love for his one-liners. His take on the show has always been interesting and the audience seems to reason with him as he is the right person to speak about the modern-day game. When asked about his pick for the NBA Championship, Draymond Green replied, "Brooklyn Nets, I don't think it's that bold tho, but who's beating them?"

Charles Barkley who seemed to have picked the Milwaukee Bucks as his favourite was given an instant reply by Green as he said, "Good luck, Chuck." Both these teams will now meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 after the Brooklyn Nets' series win against the Boston Celtics on June 1. This matchup is going to be the most interesting series of the Eastern Conference, as both these teams had the highest odds to win the Championship.

Nets Conference Semi-finals opponents

The Brooklyn Nets completed their first-round series against the Boston Celtics with an impressive 123-109 win. They will now face the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Bucks who won their first-round series by sweeping the Miami Heat will be looking to extend their run into the Playoffs after their failure in the past two seasons. The Brooklyn Nets on the other hand have looked a completely different side after the addition of 'The Big 3'. The trio combined for 83 points in Game 5 against the Celtics.

Nets vs Bucks Series Preview

With a place in the Conference Finals at stake, this matchup between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights will be the one to keep an eye on. With Joel Embiid's injury concerns looming over the Philadelphia 76ers, it looks like the winner of this series could possibly make their way into the NBA Finals. Milwaukee had a dream series against the Heat and successfully got their revenge after losing to the same opponent in last year's conference semis. Jrue Holiday will be a key player for the Bucks and has looked solid in the Playoffs. With a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo and an all-star like Khris Middleton, the Bucks will definitely fancy their chances against Brooklyn.

Nets come into the series as favourites to win the Championship. Their Big 3 have looked phenomenal throughout the first round and they will be hoping to continue their brilliance against the Bucks. James Harden is going to be very important for the Nets as his playmaking ability can prove to be the difference against a tough Bucks defense. Kevin Durant who missed the whole of last year has looked sharp every time he has played for the Nets and will be hoping to do the same in the Conference Semis. Kyrie Irving has also looked really good and his ability in the clutch will always be handy going ahead.