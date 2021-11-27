Brooklyn Nets Vs Phoenix Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, And Team News

Phoenix Suns are all set to face Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 clash, scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night, as per the local time. Suns head into this match riding high on their seven-game win streak, while the Nets look to add to their home court record of six wins and three losses so far in the season. Suns face Nets at the Barclays Center on the back of a 15-match winning streak, having defeated the New York Knicks 97-118 in their previous match.

At the same time, the Nets clash with the Suns on the back of a five-game winning streak and after defeating Boston Celtics 123-104 in their last match. Meanwhile, the Nets are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference points table in the NBA 2021-22 standings with 14 wins and five losses to their name. Whereas, the Suns sit second in the Western Conference standings with 16 wins and three defeats.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch NBA 2021-22 on the live stream?

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Nets vs Suns, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Barclays Center at 6:00 AM IST on Sunday as per the Indian Standard Time.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Nets vs Suns, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM on Saturday in the US. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Nets vs Suns match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM on Sunday in the UK.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match: Injury Report and Team News

The Phoenix Suns will miss the services of Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric, and Abdel Nader in the match as Kaminsky continues to recover from his Knee stress reaction while Nader is out due to his knee injury management and Dario Saric sits out due to an ACL injury. At the same time for Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving misses another game due to his reluctance to get vaccinated. Whereas, Nicolas Claxton sits out due to an illness, while Joe Harris recovers from his ankle sprain and David Duke Jr. misses the game due to his hip injury. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown Jr. has been listed as probable due to a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match: Predicted starting line-ups

Brooklyn Nets probable starting line-up: PG - James Harden, SG - Patty Mills, SF - Kevin Durant, PF - DeAndre' Bembry, C- LaMarcus Aldridge

Phoenix Suns probable starting line-up: PG- Chris Paul, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Mikal Bridges, PF - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

