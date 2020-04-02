BT Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Bank of Taiwan will face Yulon Luxgen Dinos in the next clash of SBL-Chinese Taipei 2020. Bank of Taiwan are on the fourth spot of the Stage 2 points table. Bank of Taiwan have managed to bank 12 points with two wins in the 10 games played (Lost 8). Bank of Taiwan played the Jeoutai Technology Basketball team in their last clash in which they won 89-77. Prior to the Jeoutai Technology Basketball, they faced Pauian Archiland. Bank of Taiwan lost the clash against Pauian Archiland 80-85. They have lost 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Yolun Luxgen Dinos are on the second spot of Stage 2 two points table. Yolun Luxgen Dinos have managed to bank 16 points with six wins in the 10 games played. Yolun Luxgen Dinos played Taiwan Beer in their last clash in which they won 91-70. Prior to Taiwan Beer, they faced the Bank of Taiwan. Yolun Luxgen Dinos won the clash against Bank of Taiwan 94-89. They have a winning streak of two matches.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2:30 PM IST. Here is the BT vs YD Dream11 prediction, BT vs YD Dream11 top picks and BT vs YD Dream11 team.

Also Read | Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Names The Three Teams He Would Have Never Played For

BT vs YD Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid (0-4): Throwback To Madrid's Famous Win In Germany In 13-14

BT vs YD Dream11 top picks

Te-Wei Lee (Captain) Shun-Hsiang Chen (Vice-captain) Po-Wei Lin

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Man City Squad Playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola Not Part Of The Group

BT vs YD Dream11 team

BT vs YD Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos full squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

BT vs YD Dream11 team: Bank of Taiwan full Squad

Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

Also Read | Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BT vs YD Dream11: BT vs YD match prediction

Yolun Luxgen Dinos are the favourites to win the game as per our BT vs YD Dream11 prediction.

Note: The BT vs YD Dream11 prediction, BT vs YD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and the BT vs YD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee you positive results.