Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolls Younger Brother Over 'Gen Z' Phone Habits

Basketball News

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared an Instagram story, where he made fun of his younger brother for being on his phone during dinner.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared an Instagram story, where he made fun of his younger brother for being on his phone during dinner. Throughout the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo calls him out for being a Gen Z kid, and jokes about him having three new phones. Towards the end of the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo even asks Alex Antetokounmpo about who he is texting, who dodges the question and responds by saying 'no one'. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently on a hiatus as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about being scared due to nerves before MRI on knee injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo brother: Bucks star makes fun of his brother for being on his phone

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo learns to play a song on his guitar 

On Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger took to Twitter and posted a video of the Bucks star playing the guitar. In the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to play 'Smoke on the Water' by Deep Purple on his acoustic guitar. In her tweet, Riddlesprigger made fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying that his playing the guitar is why there should be basketball. 

Also read | Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sends wise message to fans after coronavirus forces NBA suspension

 

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo donated $100,000

Also read | Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Chase Center during Coronavirus lockdown

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo brother: Bucks star drops by his brother Alex's high school basketball game

First Published:
COMMENT
