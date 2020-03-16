Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolls Younger Brother Over 'Gen Z' Phone Habits

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared an Instagram story, where he made fun of his younger brother for being on his phone during dinner. Throughout the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo calls him out for being a Gen Z kid, and jokes about him having three new phones. Towards the end of the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo even asks Alex Antetokounmpo about who he is texting, who dodges the question and responds by saying 'no one'. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently on a hiatus as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brother: Bucks star makes fun of his brother for being on his phone

Giannis goes on hilarious rant trashing 18-year old Gen-Z brother, Alexis:



"He's got the new phone...he's got 3 of them."

Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo learns to play a song on his guitar

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back... @Giannis_An34 🎸😂

On Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger took to Twitter and posted a video of the Bucks star playing the guitar. In the video, Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to play 'Smoke on the Water' by Deep Purple on his acoustic guitar. In her tweet, Riddlesprigger made fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying that his playing the guitar is why there should be basketball.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo donated $100,000

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

