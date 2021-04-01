Bucks TROLL Andre Drummond On Lakers Debut As Giannis Dominates "new AD": WATCH

Andre Drummond's much-awaited with the Los Angeles Lakers might not have panned out as one would have wanted. Giannis Anteokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks edged past the team with a 112-97 win. The Bucks team took notice of the "new AD" for the Lakers, and ended up trolling the Andre Drummond debut on Twitter, making it one of the Bucks vs Lakers highlights.

Andre Drummond debut trolled by Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates

“Even the new AD can’t guard Giannis,” the Bucks Twitter account wrote. Not only did they troll Drummond, but the team also ended up trolling Anthony Davis. The Lakers are currently without Davis or LeBron James, and had only recently snapped a four-game winning streak. Drummond and Giannis went head-to-head during the second quarter.

The Bucks star went for a pump fake, while the new Lakers star fell for it. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up dunking over Drummond. The Bucks shared the very same video on Twitter, many fans reacting on social media. Drummond finished the game with 4 points, 2 assists and a bruised toe.

NBA scores today: Bucks vs Lakers highlights

Jrue Holiday dropped 28 points in the Bucks-Lakers matchup, leading the Bucks to their 112-97 victory, snapping the Lakers two-game winning streak. Giannis scored 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Khris Middleton finished with 17 points and 8 assists. The Bucks were on a three-game losing streak, currently placed third in the Eastern Conference.

Drummond played 14 minutes, unfortunately leaving the court with a toe bruise. His right toenail was ripped off during the first hald as Brook Lopez stepped on his foot. Later, Drummond stated that he did not notice what happened till half-time, though it was very painful for him. "To have this happen to me in the first game is kind of deflating for me, but my head is high," said Drummond, playing for the first time since the Cleveland Cavaliers benched him in February.

While the x-rays show no further damage, the Lakers might miss another player for another game. James has missed six games now, while Davis has missed 20. "We don't worry about that," coach Frank Vogel, adding that they have to focus on the guys playing on the court. "We know we have enough. We have a deep team. We've been playing better basketball, and we know we can win".

"I think it was important (because) the starters hadn't played well for the last two games," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said about the game. The Bucks have high standards and need to play consistently to make a deep playoff run.

The Lakers has Montrezl Harrell score 19 points, while Dennis Schroder added 17 points. Kyle Kuzma had 16 points, but was 1-for-9 from the three-point range. With no James or Davis for a few more weeks at least, the Lakers will need to find their pace to not lose their spot in the West.

