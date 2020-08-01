Bucks V Celtics Live Stream Details; How To Watch NBA Live As Giannis Resumes MVP Charge

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will resume their NBA season with a matchup scheduled for Friday, July 31, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, August 1, 4 AM IST). The Bucks are leading the league while Boston Celtics are ranked third in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs and played three inter-squad scrimmages each in the bubble before resuming their season.

Milwaukee Bucks v Celtics live stream details: How to watch NBA live

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics game is among the few being broadcast nationally by the league. This game will be broadcast by ESPN, but will also be available on local channels. In India, Sony Six will broadcast the game. Apart from the broadcast, US fans can live stream the game on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW, which offers NBA TV with a subscription. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode will live stream games. Fans call also purchase an NBA League Pass, which will stream every game at the NBA bubble along with the NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Bucks v Celtics live stream: What time is Bucks v Celtics?

Date: Friday, July 31, 6:30 PM EST (Saturday, August 1, 4 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

NBA games tonight: Bucks v Celtics team news and preview

The @Bucks lead the NBA, scoring 118.6 points per game this season so far!



NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily and nightly games. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/TZZmSRV8KD — NBA (@NBA) July 29, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks headed into the NBA bubble with a league-best 53-12 win-loss record, while the Celtics are at 43-21. Both teams will have to adjust to the new setting without fans and after being on hiatus for around four months. In an interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the issue, stating that when they play, they lose themselves in the game and will get used to it as time passes.

The Bucks will start without Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, who tested positive for COVID-19 and arrived late at the bubble. Antetokounmpo is in line for his second NBA MVP award while averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. Celtics star Kemba Walkers, who performed well against the Bucks last time out, will play lesser minutes due to his sore left knee.

