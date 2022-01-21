Bucks Vs Bulls: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Milwaukee Bucks are all set to host the Chicago Bulls in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Fiserv Forum on Friday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on January 22, 2022. The Bucks are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points, while the Bulls currently lead the standings with the same amount of victories.

However, the Bulls are above the Bucks in the standings as their PCT of .651 is better than that of their opponent (.596). Ahead of what promises to be a tightly contested and pulsating encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Bucks vs Bulls live streaming details in India, the US and the UK.

Bucks vs Bulls live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Bucks vs Bulls live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bucks vs Bulls live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM BST on Saturday, January 22.

3-ball corner pocket!!



Jordan is up to a game-high 28 points after this 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gy6A6WWBd7 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) January 21, 2022

Bucks vs Bulls live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Bucks vs Bulls live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls team news

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmp

Centre: Bobby Portis

Injury news: Brook Lopez (back surgery)

Chicago Bulls predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Coby White

Shooting Guard: Alex Caruso

Small Forward: Troy Brown Jr.

Power Forward: DeMar DeRozan

Centre: Nikola Vucevic

Injury news: Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear), Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee bone bruise), Javonte Green (right adductor strain), Zach LaVine (left knee soreness), Lonzo Ball (left knee bone contusion)

(Image: AP)