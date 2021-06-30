Bucks Vs Hawks Box Score: Lou Williams Leads Hawks To 110-88 Win In Game 4

The Bucks vs Hawks Game 4 ended in a win for Atlanta as they sealed a 110-88 victory. The Bucks were given a much bigger setback as Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his knee during the 3rd quarter and his availability in the series is now in question. It was Lou Williams who stepped up for the Hawks as he led his team with a 21-point performance to prove how good of a player he is. Here is a look at the Bucks vs Hawks box score, Bucks vs Hawks highlights and the Bucks vs Hawks Eastern Conference Finals schedule.

Bucks vs Hawks box score: Sweet Lou comes up big for the Hawks

Lou Will in his first ever playoff start:



◾️ 21 PTS

◾️ 7/9 FG, 2/3 3PM

◾️ 5 REB

◾️ 8 AST



It was Lou Williams, who showed up looking dangerous as he scored 21 points on a 77.8% shooting efficiency. With Trae being out for the game, it was the veteran who played point guard for the team in their Game 4 victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points in the game and looked great for the Hawks as they exposed the Bucks defense in this game. John Collins had an awful night shooting as he went 2-8 from the field and had no significant influence in the game.

The Bucks offence was not at full power in the game as they fell short against the Hawks. Jrue Holiday, who has struggled in the Bucks vs Hawks series, scored 19 points at a 35.3% efficiency. Khris Middleton couldn't replicate his brilliance from Game 3 as he couldn't inspire the Bucks to a win. Giannis went for 14 points and looked great from the field, shooting 7-10 at a 70% efficiency. His injury has now changed the course of the Bucks vs Hawks series and Milwaukee will have to come up with a plan if they want to make their way to the NBA Finals.

Bucks vs Hawks Eastern Conference finals schedule

Game 1: Bucks 113 - 116 Hawks

Game 2: Bucks 125 - 91 Hawks

Game 3: Bucks 113 - 102 Hawks

Game 4: Bucks 88 - 110 Hawks

Game 5: Bucks vs Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [Friday, July 2 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Bucks vs Hawks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 7: Bucks vs Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 AM IST]

