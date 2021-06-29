Bucks Vs Hawks Game 4 Prediction, Injury Report And Match Preview

Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after their impressive 113-102 win in Game 4. Khris Middleton showed up in the 4th quarter as he went on for 38 points, out of which 20 came in the 4th. But there is still a lot left in this Bucks vs Hawks series as Trae Young and his team will look to pull things back in their favour after falling out short in the last 2 games. Here is a look at the Bucks vs Hawks Game 4 stream details, injury reports and Bucks vs Hawks prediction.

One game at a time.

It was a Khris Middleton show in the 4th quarter at the State Farm Arena, as he led his team with 38 points to power through a stunning win, which gave the Bucks a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis racked 33 points and looked in full attack mode as he kept making his way in the paint to add to the misery of the Hawks.

Milwaukee will be hoping for a similar performance from their star players in Game 4 as a win here would put the Bucks in control and help them reach their first NBA Finals since 1974. The Bucks got a strong performance from their bench player Bobby Portis, and they will need some more contributions like this from the others if they want to get the better out of the Hawks.

Trae Young set the tone for the Bucks vs Hawks series as he scored 48 points in Game 1 to lead his team to victory. His brilliant performance in Game 3 gave the Hawks hopes to take a 2-1 lead, but they were left unfulfilled after he rolled his ankles in the 3rd quarter, which took the game away from them. His availability for this game is reported as questionable, but the fighter that Trae is, you can expect him to make an appearance in Game 4.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has looked like a mere shadow of himself in this series as he has failed to deliver a big performance and the Hawks will be hoping that the Serbian comes back strong for them. Lou Williams has scored those crucial points off the bench and now with Trae injured he will have to play more minutes than regular and score more points to help his team to a win.

Injury list for the game

An injury report for tomorrow's game:



B. Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Probable

T. Young (right foot bone bruise): Questionable

B. Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

B. Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

D. Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out

The Bucks have no injuries and will play with their full roster

How to watch Bucks vs Hawks Game 4?

The Bucks vs Hawks Game 4 will be played on Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]. This game will be broadcasted nationally by ESPN and TNT. Canadian fans can now watch the games on the TSN Network. Sky Sports will televise this game in the UK. This game will be broadcasted in India by Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the game by buying the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

Bucks vs Hawks prediction

With the Bucks having already taken a 2-1 lead, the advantage lies in their hand. Trae Young's injury has left him questionable for the game and even if he plays, the Bucks will make sure that they lock him up and do not allow him to make plays, which in turn will help them with a win. We predict a win for the Bucks in this game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

