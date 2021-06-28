Bucks Vs Hawks Highlights: Middleton Scores 20 In 4th Quarter To Lead Bucks To Game 3 Win

Milwaukee Bucks have crawled their way back to take a 2-1 lead against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. After trailing for a large portion of the game, the Bucks took their first lead in the 3rd quarter, but it did not last for too long as Trae Young kept racking points to make things difficult for the Bucks. The youngster was phenomenal on the night, scoring 35 points. But the game changed in the 3rd quarter when Trae stepped on the referee's foot which tweaked his ankle, leading to him being taken back to the changing room, which the Bucks took complete advantage of. Here is a look at the Bucks vs Hawks highlights, NBA scores and Eastern Conference Finals schedule.

Trae Young heads to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KqbwUuUHMr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2021

Bucks vs Hawks highlights

First Bucks player with 20 points in a 4th quarter of a playoff game in the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/7Q6CPBru1r — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 28, 2021

After a closely fought first half, which saw the scores get all tied up, the game was all set to be a thriller. The Hawks took control of the first five minutes of the second half, but the mishap to Trae Young changed the game as it completely took the contest away from them. Trae was phenomenal on the night up until his injury. He kept racking points and looked dangerous from beyond the arc, shooting 6-14 from the 3 point range in the game. Once Trae left the game, the offence collapsed and there was not much the Hawks could do as they were outscored by Khris Middleton who scored 20 in the 4th as compared to the Hawks who only managed 17 points.

After a phenomenal win in Game 2, the Bucks needed a win here to take advantage in the series. Giannis and Middleton combined for 71 points to take the Bucks over the line to give them a win in Game 3. The Greek Freak scored 33 points on the night and kept attacking the rim, but he once again had a bad shooting night from the line as he went shot only 6-13 free throws. Khris Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in the 4th quarter and was shooting 57.7% from the field, which helped the Bucks take over the game in the 4th and eventually come out with a win in Game 3.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Bucks 113- 116 Hawks

Game 2: Bucks 125-91 Hawks

Game 3: Bucks 113-102 Hawks

Game 4: Bucks vs Hawks

State Farm Arena, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Bucks vs Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [Friday, July 2 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Bucks vs Hawks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 7: Bucks vs Hawks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 AM IST]

NBA scores

Western Conference Finals

Game 4: Phoenix Suns 84-80 Los Angeles Clipper

[Phoenix lead 3-1 in the series]

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 113- 102 Atlanta Hawks

[Milwaukee lead 2-1 in the series]

Image Credits: AP