Bucks Vs Heat Live Stream, Prediction, Head To Head Record, NBA Live

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will face each other for the first time this season on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST). The game will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Marking the teams' first encounter after the Eastern Conference Finals, both teams will look to score a win. The Bucks last lost to the New York Knicks, while the Miami Heat won against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch Bucks vs Heat live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App) to watch live games.

US broadcast channels – Fox Sports and TNT

Team news

Milwaukee Bucks

Torrey Craig – Ruled out vs the Heat because of a nasal fracture

Miami Heat

Miami's Jimmy Butler (right ankle stiffness) will not return to the game vs. the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

Jimmy Butler – Listed as doubtful against the Bucks (ankle)

Gabe Vincent – Listed as probable (knee) against the Milwaukee Bucks

Craig sustained contact to the head in the fourth period against the Knicks and left the game. He underwent a CT scan and further evaluation this morning in New York that revealed the injury.



Additional updates on Craig’s status will be provided as appropriate. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 29, 2020

Bucks vs Heat h2h

Last season, the Bucks and Heat met three times for the regular season (before the bubble). The Heat won two of those encounters. However, the teams last met for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where the No. 5 seeded Miami Heat beat the league-leading Bucks 4-1 in the series.

Bucks vs Heat prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Miami Heat

2019-20 NBA standings

As of now, the Orlando Magic are leading the league with a 3-0 record for the 2020-21 season. The Western Conference has multiple teams with two wins and one loss, with only the Houston Rockets playing and losing both their games. The Detroit Pistons, the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards have lost all three games in the Eastern Conference.

