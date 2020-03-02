Bucks Vs Heat Live Streaming Details, Score Updates, Telecast In India And Game Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will face each other on Monday morning at 6:00 AM IST (Sunday 4:30 PM PST). The Bucks vs Heat live match will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. Here are the Bucks vs Heat live streaming details, the Bucks vs Heat live score, Bucks vs Heat live stream online and other Bucks vs Heat live match details.

Also read | Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

Bucks vs Heat live streaming: How to watch Bucks vs Heat live telecast in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Bucks vs Heat live match, fans will have to tune in at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Bucks vs Raptors live match on Sony LIV.

Also read | Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Bucks vs Heat live streaming: How to watch Bucks vs Heat live match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV for Bucks vs Heat live score. A premium membership is required to watch sports content to watch Bucks vs Heat live stream online. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also read | Allen Iverson breaks down while talking about his memories with Kobe Bryant

Bucks vs Heat live streaming: How to watch the Bucks vs Heat live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. They are scheduled to be broadcasted on SONY SIX and Bucks vs Heat live score can be seen on it.

Bucks vs Heat live streaming: Bucks vs Heat preview

The Heat currently have a 38-22 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 52-8 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with an average of 29.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10.

Jimmy Butler is leading the Heat with an average of 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Goran Dragicfollows him with an average of 16.3 points per game. Kendrick Nunn (15.8 ppg), Bam Adebayo (16.2 ppg), Tyler Herro (13.1 ppg) and Duncan Robinson (12.8 ppg) have also been playing well.

Also read | Sessoms carries Binghamton past Mass.-Lowell 86-84