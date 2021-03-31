Bucks Vs Lakers Prediction: How To Watch Bucks Vs Lakers Live? NBA Live Stream, H2h

Coming off a two-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks next. While Anthony Davis and LeBron James will remain out, Andre Drummond will debut with the team. "We'll keep an eye on his minutes," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. He added that while they do not know how it will turn out, they know how hard he has worked.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak. They last lost against the LA Clippers, losing 125-109. Giannis finished the game with 32 points, recently having risen on the MVP ladder.

Bucks vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Bucks to bag their seventh straight win.

Bucks vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 31, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, April 1, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Bucks vs Lakers channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Bucks vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Out, ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Milwaukee Bucks

PJ Tucker – Out, calf

Rodions Kurucs – Out, abdominal

Bobby Portis – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Bucks vs Lakers h2h

This is the second game the two teams will play this season. They met earlier in January, which the Lakers won 113-106. LeBron James scored 34 points for the Lakers, while Giannis scored 25 for the Bucks.

NBA standings

Currently, the Lakers are ranked fourth in the Western Conference with 30 wins and 17 losses. The Utah Jazz lead the league and the West, while the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers follow. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fifth, while the Portland Trail Blazers are placed sixth. The Bucks, on the other hand, are third in the East with a 29-17 (win-loss) record.

