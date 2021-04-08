Bucks Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Bucks Vs Mavericks Prediction, H2h

The Dallas Mavericks are all set to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming NBA regular-season clash on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the American Airlines Center and will tip-off at 6:30 AM IST (Friday, April 9 in India). Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Bucks vs Mavericks live stream details and our predictions for the game.

NBA standings: Bucks vs Mavericks prediction and preview

The Dallas Mavericks have bounced back from the poor start to the season to put them into playoff contention in the jam-packed Western Conference. The Mavs are currently seventh in the standings, with a 28-22 record, two games behind the Portland Trail Blazers. Dallas will be welcoming the Bucks at home after a shock defeat against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks stumbled to a 102-93 defeat, despite the best efforts from Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic who combined for 46 points on the night. Dallas have won seven of their last 10 games and will fancy their chances on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks' hopes for an Eastern Conference top seed were dealt a major blow last time out after their defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Bucks remain third in the Eastern Conference NBA standings, three games behind the Brooklyn Nets, having won only six of their last 10 games. Milwaukee fell to a 122-121 defeat against Warriors, despite the best efforts of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who scored 57 points combined. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats which should set up a highly entertaining Thursday night. The Bucks are favourites but will be wary of the threats posed by Dallas.

Is Giannis playing tonight vs Mavericks? Bucks vs Mavericks team news

Dallas Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke, (day-to-day), Willie Cauley-Stein, Tyrell Terry, JJ Redick (out)

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (day-to-day), PJ Tucker (out)

Bucks vs Mavericks prediction: Probable starting line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finley-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis

NBA channel: How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'How to watch Bucks vs Mavericks live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no NBA live telecast this season in India. The Bucks vs Mavericks live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Friday, April 9. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Mavericks, Bucks Twitter)