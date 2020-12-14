Bucks Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Pre-season Game, Team News And Preview

Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night, December 14 (Tuesday for Indian viewers). The game will be their second consecutive game in the NBA pre-season as both teams look to get in shape ahead of the start of the NBA season later this month. Here's a look at how to watch NBA pre-season live stream, Bucks vs Mavericks team news and preview.

Bucks vs Mavericks pre-season preview

Both Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks were sloppy when they met on Sunday night, but it was the former who managed to take the game 112-102. The Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle focused more on getting everybody minutes on the court, and the trick worked as they emerged victorious. Star player Luka Doncic featured for just 16 minutes, scoring 13 points with two rebounds and four assists, with Maxi Kleber also scoring 13 (seven rebounds, zero assists) on the night.

However, Doncic had a thought time dealing with Bucks new signing Jrue Holiday. Holiday gave a glimpse of his abilities as a defensive stopper that Bucks craved for, but despite him and Giannis Antentokounmpo on the court, the Bucks couldn't overturn their deficit. Giannis ended the game with 25 points,10 rebounds and one assist while Khris Middleton (18 points, two rebounds, four assists) and Bobby Portis (14 points, 13 points, two rebounds) were the other key contributors.

Bucks vs Mavericks team news: Predicted line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Bucks vs Mavericks TV channel: Bucks vs Mavericks live stream details

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the Bucks vs Mavericks game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available. In India, fans can watch the Bucks vs Mavericks live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

