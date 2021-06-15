Bucks Vs Nets Prediction, Stream And Game 5 Preview

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks are all geared up for the upcoming NBA playoffs semifinal series Game 5. While the Bucks seem to have caught on as they levelled the series 2-2, the Nets might be in a fix without Kyrie Irving and James Harden at the same time. "We're very happy, but we've got to keep getting better, keep playing together and hopefully we can go into Brooklyn and take one," Giannis Antetokounmpo said, probably one step closer to the Eastern Conference finals series.

Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle while landing on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving limped to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/CTxMM9s4nq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 13, 2021

Kyrie Irving's injury, however, might just cost the Nets their spot in the NBA playoffs. During Game 4 vs the Bucks on Sunday, Irving ended up injured with an ankle sprain. He made it to the locker room and ended up missing the rest of the game. However, it was soon announced that Irving will miss Game 5 in Brooklyn as well. Furthermore, head coach Steve Nash currently has no idea if Irving will return to play in the series or not, even after an MRI was conducted.

Irving had 11 points and 5 rebounds in the game, which the Bucks closed out with a 107-96 win, series tied 2-2. Harden is out since Game 1, and Irving might miss the series. While Durant is capable of carrying a game, he spoke about remaining strong without the other two.

"Just go out there and run our sets and play with some pace and energy," Durant said. "Definitely wasn't planning to not have our guys at this time. But we're all pros and we have to adapt to every situation". Here are the Bucks vs Nets injury news and other details.

Bucks vs Nets stream details: How to watch Bucks vs Nets on TV

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 15, 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 16, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA channel (the USA only) – TNT

Bucks vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks vs Nets Game 5 injury report

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden – Out, hamstring

Kyrie Irving – Out, ankle

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out

Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Nwora – Out

Donte DiVincenzo – Out, foot

