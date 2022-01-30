Bucks Vs Nuggets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Milwaukee Bucks are all set to host the Denver Nuggets in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 AM IST on January 30.

The Bucks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 31 wins, while the Nuggets are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 27 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream details.

Bucks vs Nuggets live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bucks vs Nuggets live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 AM BST on Monday, January 31.

Bucks vs Nuggets live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 30.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets team news

MIlwaukee Bucks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Bobby Portis

Injury news: Jamal Murray (left knee injury), Michael Porter Jr. (spine injury), Vlatko Cancar (right foot fracture)

Denver Nuggets predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Monte Morris

Shooting Guard: Will Barton

Small Forward: Zeke Nnaji

Power Forward: Aaron Gordon

Centre: Nikola Jokic

Injury news: Brook Lopez (back surgery)