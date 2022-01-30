Bucks Vs Nuggets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Milwaukee Bucks are all set to host the Denver Nuggets in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 AM IST on January 30.
The Bucks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 31 wins, while the Nuggets are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 27 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream details.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.
The best of last night's WIN at home!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 29, 2022
⚡️@we_energies ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GpidEhwzMV
Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bucks vs Nuggets live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 AM BST on Monday, January 31.
Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Bucks vs Nuggets live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 30.
Point Guard: Jrue Holiday
Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen
Small Forward: Khris Middleton
Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Centre: Bobby Portis
Injury news: Jamal Murray (left knee injury), Michael Porter Jr. (spine injury), Vlatko Cancar (right foot fracture)
Bryn activated shooter's roll last night😂@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/27PbNjZQgF— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 30, 2022
Point Guard: Monte Morris
Shooting Guard: Will Barton
Small Forward: Zeke Nnaji
Power Forward: Aaron Gordon
Centre: Nikola Jokic
Injury news: Brook Lopez (back surgery)