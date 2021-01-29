Bucks Vs Pelicans Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans – who last won against the Washington Wizards – will be facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans were on a three-game losing streak before beating the Wizards 124-106. The Bucks, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning streak. The reigning NBA MVP is leading the Bucks, followed by Khris Middleton. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson lead the Pelicans.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Bucks vs Pelicans live stream: How to watch Bucks vs Pelicans

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and time: Friday, 7:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Bucks vs Pelicans TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports Wisconsin and ESPN.

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Bucks vs Pelicans team news

Milwaukee Bucks

No injuries listed.

New Orleans Pelicans

No injuries listed.

Bucks vs Pelicans h2h record

Before the 2019-20 season went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the two teams met twice. The Bucks won both encounters with a sizeable lead. Overall, the Bucks are on a four-game winning streak against the Pelicans.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Bucks vs Pelicans prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

"I'm getting old and weird.”



Giannis with some incredible advice for life 💯 😂



(via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/1qxzSaFW60 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2021

NBA standings

Second only to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks are ranked at No. 2 on the Eastern Conference points table with 11 wins and six loses. They rank above the Indiana Pacers, who trail with only one loss. On the other hand, the Pelicans are ranked 14th in the Western Conference with six wins and ten losses. Only the Minnesota Timberwolves rank below them, occupying the last position.

The Bucks will look to win against the Pelicans, wanting to make it to the top in the East. Last season, the Bucks were leading the NBA standings throughout, only to be eliminated by the Miami Heat during the playoffs.

(Image credits: AP)