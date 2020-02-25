Bucks Vs Raptors Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Schedule And Preview

Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will face each other on Monday morning at 6:00 AM IST (Sunday 4:30 PM PST). The game will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Here are the Bucks vs Raptors live streaming details and the preview for the Bucks vs Raptors live match.

Bucks vs Raptors live streaming: How to watch Bucks vs Raptors live telecast in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Bucks vs Raptors live stream online, fans will have to tune in at 6:00 AM IST on Tuesday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch Bucks vs Raptors live match on Sony and the Bucks vs Raptors live stream online on Sony LIV.

Bucks vs Raptors live streaming: How to watch Bucks vs Raptors game on Sony LIV in India

For Bucks vs Raptor live stream online, the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Bucks vs Raptors live streaming: How to watch the Bucks vs Raptors live telecast in India

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Bucks vs Raptors live match is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Bucks vs Raptors live streaming: Bucks vs Raptors live match preview

The Pacers currently have a 31-23 win-loss record and are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are currently leading the East with a 46-7 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the charts for Bucks with an average of 30 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also have averages above 10. Domantas Sabonis is leading the charts for Indiana Pacers with an average of 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. T.J. Warren is following with 18.2 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon (16.6 ppg) Jeremy Lamb (12.9 ppg) and Myles Turner (11.8 ppg) have also been performing well.

