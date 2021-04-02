Bucks Vs Trail Blazers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Bucks-Trail Blazers Prediction

Having won their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland, on their end, have won four straight games. Their last game was against the Pistons, Damian Lillard scored 33 points during the 124-101 win.

"Teams always have a lot of energy at the start of games, but that doesn't always translate to the second half," Lillard said. "Right now, stepping it up in the third quarter of games is our speciality and we have to keep doing that".

The Bucks beat the Lakers 112-97, Jrue Holiday the team with 22 points. "He was aggressive, getting to good spots and finishing around the basket," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of his performance, adding that it was good to see him play. Giannis added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

US fans catch the Bucks vs Trail Blazers live stream on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The NBA live telecast in the form of local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The NBA live telecast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and Time: Friday, April 2, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 3, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Bucks vs Trail Blazers TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports WI and NBA TV.

Bucks vs Trail Blazers prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Portland Trail Blazers as per our Bucks vs Trail Blazers prediction.

Bucks vs Trail Blazers team news

Portland Trail Blazers

Zach Collins – Out, ankle

Nassir Little – Out, thumb

Milwaukee Bucks

PJ Tucker – Out, calf

Rodions Kurucs – Out, abdominal

Bobby Portis – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Bucks vs Trail Blazers h2h

In the Bucks vs Trail Blazers h2h, the two teams last met in February, the Bucks triumphing 134-106. The Bucks now hold a 4-0 record against the Trail Blazers. Nassir Little scored team-high 30 points for the Trail Blazers, while Jrue Holiday had 22 for the Bucks.

NBA standings

The Trail Blazers are currently placed sixth in the West with 29 wins and 18 losses. The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs follow. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fifth. The Bucks, on the other hand, are ranked third in the East. The Brooklyn Nets are ranked first, while the Philadelphia 76ers are second.

