Bucks Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Bucks Vs Warriors Prediction, H2h

The Golden State Warriors are all set to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming NBA regular-season clash on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Chase Center and will tip-off at 7:30 AM IST (Wednesday, April 7 in India). Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Bucks vs Warriors live stream details and our predictions for the game.

Bucks vs Warriors prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors are seeing their challenge for playoff spots fading away and face yet another tough game with Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Warriors are on a three-game losing streak and are 10th in the Western Conference standings, 2.5 games behind eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies. The latest of their defeats came against the Atlanta Hawks, despite the return of Stephen Curry to the line-up. The former two-time MVP scored 37 points, but Golden State fell to a 117-111 defeat.

Warriors will now return home to the Bucks, who are competing for the Eastern Conference title. Milwaukee are third in the East, only two games behind leaders Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak, beating the Sacramento Kings in a nail-biting encounter last time out. In the absence of star man Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday led their charge, combining for 59 points to clinch a 128-129 win. The Bucks are favourites for the tie at the Chase Center and will be looking to keep putting pressure on the Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers in the hope of a Conference crown.

Bucks vs Warriors team news: Injured and doubtful players

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokoumpo (day-to-day), P.J. Tucker (out)

Golden State Warriors: None

Bucks vs Warriors prediction: Probable starting line-ups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

NBA channel: How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'How to watch Bucks vs Warriors live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no NBA live telecast this season in India. The Bucks vs Warriors live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 7. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks, Warriors Twitter)