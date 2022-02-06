Bulls Vs 76ers: NBA LIVE Stream Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Chicago Bulls are all set to host the Philadelphia 76ers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the United Center on Sunday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 2:00 AM IST on February 7.

The Bulls have been outstanding this season and currently lead the Eastern Conference standings with 33 wins, while the 76ers are currently in fifth place with 31 victories. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Bulls vs 76ers live streaming details.

Bulls vs 76ers live streaming in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Bulls vs 76ers live streaming available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Bulls vs 76ers live streaming can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 9:30 PM BST on Sunday, February 6.

Bulls vs 76ers live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Bulls Vs 76ers live streaming, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 6.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers team news

Chicago Bulls predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Ayo Dosunmu

Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine

Small Forward: Javonte Green

Power Forward: DeMar DeRozan

Centre: Nikola Vučević

Injury news: No injuries were reported

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Tyrese Maxey

Shooting Guard: Seth Curry

Small Forward: Danny Green

Power Forward: Tobias Harris

Centre: Joel Embiid

Injury news: No injuries were reported

Image: AP