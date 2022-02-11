Bulls Vs Timberwolves: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Chicago Bulls are up against Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the United Center in Chicago on Friday evening, local time. Bulls head into the match after defeating Charlotte Hornets 109-121 on Thursday and as the second-placed team in the Eastern Conference points table with 34 wins and 21 defeats. On the other hand, the Timberwolves sit seventh in the standings with 29 wins and 26 losses, having faced a 132-119 defeat against Sacramento Kings in their previous match.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Team News

Heading into the match DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic will be the top two players, expected to perform on Friday for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while Nikola Vucevic has averaged 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago. Meanwhile, D Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns will be top players for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and seven assists Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 24.0 points over the last 10 games for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report

Chicago Bulls:

Patrick Williams- out due to left wrist injury

Derrick Jones Jr.- out due to finger injury

Alex Caruso- out due to wrist injury

Ayo Dosunmu- out due to concussion

Lonzo Ball- out due to knee injury

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Patrick Beverley- out due to ankle injury

McKinley Wright IV-out due to knee injury

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Probable Playing Line-ups

Chicago Bulls: G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Javonte Green, C - Nikola Vucevic

Minnesota Timberwolves: G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, F - Jaden McDaniels, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Bulls and Timberwolves by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of Rs 1,499, or a monthly fee of Rs 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the United Center at 6:30 AM on Saturday in India.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM on Friday in the US and at 1:00 AM on Saturday in the UK.

