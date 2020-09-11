BZG Vs GTK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora (BZG) will square off against GTK Gliwice (GTK) in the upcoming Polish Basketball League game on Friday, September 11, 2020. The game is scheduled to start at 9.05 pm IST. Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora are currently leading the Polish Basketball League standings by winning all the three games they have played so far. GTK Gliwice, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot on the standings by winning the two games they have played in the tournament.
Fans can play the BZG vs GTK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BZG vs GTK Dream11 prediction, BZG vs GTK Dream11 top picks and the BZG vs GTK Dream11 team.
Also Read l STG vs SOW Dream11 predictions, teams, top picks, preview, Polish Basketball League live
Lukasz Koszarek, Daniel Szymkiewicz, Kacper Traczyk, Adam Forysiuk, Marcel Ponitka, Gabriel Lundberg, Cecil Williams, Filip Put, Blake Reynolds, Geoffrey Groselle, Kacper Porada, Janis Berzins
Karol Korczyk, Joshua Perkins, Mateusz Szlachetka, Daniel Gołębiowski, Bartosz Majewski, Michael Podulka, Terry Henderson, Stanislaw Helinski, Szymon Wasik, Kacper Radwanski, Jordon Vornado, Ukasz Diduszko, Bartosz Chodukiewicz, Martin Krampelj, Malcolm Rhett, Szymon Szymanski, Mikolaj Adamczak
Also Read l BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Also Read l SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l Famed basketball coach Roy Williams pays tribute to Budig