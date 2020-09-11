BZG Vs GTK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora (BZG) will square off against GTK Gliwice (GTK) in the upcoming Polish Basketball League game on Friday, September 11, 2020. The game is scheduled to start at 9.05 pm IST. Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora are currently leading the Polish Basketball League standings by winning all the three games they have played so far. GTK Gliwice, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot on the standings by winning the two games they have played in the tournament.

Date: Friday, September 11, 2020

Time: 9:05 pm IST

Venue: Recreation Sports arena in Zielona Gora, Poland

Lukasz Koszarek, Daniel Szymkiewicz, Kacper Traczyk, Adam Forysiuk, Marcel Ponitka, Gabriel Lundberg, Cecil Williams, Filip Put, Blake Reynolds, Geoffrey Groselle, Kacper Porada, Janis Berzins

Karol Korczyk, Joshua Perkins, Mateusz Szlachetka, Daniel Gołębiowski, Bartosz Majewski, Michael Podulka, Terry Henderson, Stanislaw Helinski, Szymon Wasik, Kacper Radwanski, Jordon Vornado, Ukasz Diduszko, Bartosz Chodukiewicz, Martin Krampelj, Malcolm Rhett, Szymon Szymanski, Mikolaj Adamczak

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora: Cecil Williams, Daniel Szymkiewicz, Gabriel Lundberg

GTK Gliwice: Mateusz Szlachetka, Kacper Radwanski, Terry Henderson

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora: Daniel Szymkiewicz (PG), Gabriel Lundberg (SG), Cecil Williams (SF), Blake Reynolds (PF), Janis Berzins (C)

GTK Gliwice: Mateusz Szlachetka (PG), Terry Henderson (SG), Kacper Radwanski (SF), Ukasz Diduszko (PF), Malcolm Rhett (C)

Point Guards: Daniel Szymkiewicz, Lukasz Koszarek

Shooting Guard: Terry Henderson (SP)

Small Forwards: Jordon Vornado, Stanislaw Helinski

Power Forward: Blake Reynolds, Martin Krampelj

Centers: Geoffrey Groselle

Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Gora start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The BZG vs GTK Dream11 prediction and BZG vs GTK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BZG vs GTK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

