BZG Vs LEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Stelmet Enea Bc Zielona Gora (BZG) will take on Legia Warszawa (LEW) in a league game in the Polish Basketball League. The game will be played on Tuesday, September 8 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction, BZG vs LEW Dream11 top picks and the BZG vs LEW Dream11 team.

BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction and preview

Legia Warszawa have won both their games heading into this contest and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last game against MKS Dabrowa Gornicza 93-70. On the other hand, Stelmet Enea Bc Zielona Gora are 2nd on the points table. They won their previous game against WKS Slask Wroclaw with a score of 78-58.

ðŸ’¥ GAMEDAY



Koszykówka wraca do Zielonej Góry po baaardzo dÅ‚ugiej przerwie! W hali CRS zmierzymy siÄ™ dziÅ› z @legiakosz. Start meczu o 18, przyjdÅº na trybuny i pomóÅ¼ chÅ‚opakom wygraÄ‡!



ðŸ€ | III kolejka EBL

ðŸ | Zielona Góra

âŒšï¸ | 18:00

ðŸ“… | 8.09

ðŸ“º | https://t.co/HtsdPNQA9H pic.twitter.com/E2L6XNm6v7 — Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra ðŸ‡µðŸ‡± (@basket_zg) September 8, 2020

Justin Bibbins is the player to watch out for in the LEW side after an impressive performance in the previous game. In the last game, Bibbins scored 16 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. BZG will be depending on Marcel Pontika to fire for them after an impressive performance in the last game. He had scored 12 points and had 5 rebounds and 6 steals to his name

BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Probable line-ups

BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction: BZG probable lineup

Point Guard Gabriel Lundberg

Shooting Guard Marcel Ponitka

Shooting Forward Cecil Williams

Power Forward Blake Reynolds

Center Geoffrey Groselle

BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction: LEW probable lineup

Point Guard: Jamel Morris

Shooting Guard: Justin Bibbins

Shooting Forward: Jakub Karolak

Power Forward: Dariusz Wyka

Center Grzegorz Kulka

BZG vs LEW Dream11 top picks

Justin Bibbins

Jamel Morris

Marcel Ponitka

Blake Reynolds

BZG vs LEW Dream11 team

BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction

As per our BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction, LEW will be favourites to win the game.

Note: The BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction and BZG vs LEW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BZG vs LEW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Stelmet Enea sBC Zielona Góra / Twitter