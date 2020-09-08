BZG Vs LEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Stelmet Enea Bc Zielona Gora (BZG) will take on Legia Warszawa (LEW) in a league game in the Polish Basketball League. The game will be played on Tuesday, September 8 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction, BZG vs LEW Dream11 top picks and the BZG vs LEW Dream11 team.
Legia Warszawa have won both their games heading into this contest and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last game against MKS Dabrowa Gornicza 93-70. On the other hand, Stelmet Enea Bc Zielona Gora are 2nd on the points table. They won their previous game against WKS Slask Wroclaw with a score of 78-58.
ðŸ’¥ GAMEDAY— Stelmet Enea BC Zielona Góra ðŸ‡µðŸ‡± (@basket_zg) September 8, 2020
Koszykówka wraca do Zielonej Góry po baaardzo dÅ‚ugiej przerwie! W hali CRS zmierzymy siÄ™ dziÅ› z @legiakosz. Start meczu o 18, przyjdÅº na trybuny i pomóÅ¼ chÅ‚opakom wygraÄ‡!
ðŸ€ | III kolejka EBL
ðŸ | Zielona Góra
âŒšï¸ | 18:00
ðŸ“… | 8.09
ðŸ“º | https://t.co/HtsdPNQA9H pic.twitter.com/E2L6XNm6v7
Justin Bibbins is the player to watch out for in the LEW side after an impressive performance in the previous game. In the last game, Bibbins scored 16 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. BZG will be depending on Marcel Pontika to fire for them after an impressive performance in the last game. He had scored 12 points and had 5 rebounds and 6 steals to his name
Point Guard Gabriel Lundberg
Shooting Guard Marcel Ponitka
Shooting Forward Cecil Williams
Power Forward Blake Reynolds
Center Geoffrey Groselle
Point Guard: Jamel Morris
Shooting Guard: Justin Bibbins
Shooting Forward: Jakub Karolak
Power Forward: Dariusz Wyka
Center Grzegorz Kulka
As per our BZG vs LEW Dream11 prediction, LEW will be favourites to win the game.