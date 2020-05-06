CA Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Cathay Company will go up against ChungHua Telecom in the Women's Super Basketball League on April 6, 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday in Taiwan with a scheduled start time of 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | Tony Parker reveals his family contracted COVID-19 but have since tested negative: Report
Also Read | Jimmy Butler reveals why he hasn't watched a single episode of The Last Dance
Pin Lo (PG), Jou Chen Huang (PG), Chne Yu Chun (SG), Wu Yi Ting (SG), Han Ya En (SF), Lan Hao Yu (SF), Wang Wei Lin (PF), Li You Ruei (PF), Xie Pei Jun (C), Ou Jie (C), Yang Qing (C), Huang Fan Shan (PG), Zheng Yi Xiu (SG), Ling Chuan Huang (SF), Lin Yu Ting (PF), Wei An Chen (C)
Huang Hong Ying (PG), Liu Hui Ju (PG), Yu Ting Huang (SG),Yang Shin Hui (SF), Lin Yushu (PF), Huang Zihan (PF), Xie Pei Jun (C), Szu Chin Pan (PG), Wen Qi (SG), Liu Jia Wei (SF), Xu Qian Hui (PF), Huang Hsiang Ting (C)
Also Read | Michael Jordan reveals he preferred Adidas over Nike and Converse out of college
Date - Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Kickoff time - 4:30 pm IST
Venue - Taiwan
Also Read | LeBron James hosts 'Graduate Together' to honour 2020 class nationwide
Here are the CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Point-guards: S Pen
Shooting-guards: W Qi, Z Yi Xiu, C Yu Chun
Small-forwards: H Ya En
Power-forwards: XQian Hui
Centre: X Pei Jun, W Chen (SP)
Cathay Company are expected to start as favourites against ChungHua Telecom in their WSBL opening game on Wednesday.
Also Read | Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons feature on new Nike 'Pregame Pack' sneaker collection