CA Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Cathay Company will go up against ChungHua Telecom in the Women's Super Basketball League on April 6, 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday in Taiwan with a scheduled start time of 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction and squad details.

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction and match schedule

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction - Cathay Company squad

Pin Lo (PG), Jou Chen Huang (PG), Chne Yu Chun (SG), Wu Yi Ting (SG), Han Ya En (SF), Lan Hao Yu (SF), Wang Wei Lin (PF), Li You Ruei (PF), Xie Pei Jun (C), Ou Jie (C), Yang Qing (C), Huang Fan Shan (PG), Zheng Yi Xiu (SG), Ling Chuan Huang (SF), Lin Yu Ting (PF), Wei An Chen (C)

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction - ChungHua Telecom squad

Huang Hong Ying (PG), Liu Hui Ju (PG), Yu Ting Huang (SG),Yang Shin Hui (SF), Lin Yushu (PF), Huang Zihan (PF), Xie Pei Jun (C), Szu Chin Pan (PG), Wen Qi (SG), Liu Jia Wei (SF), Xu Qian Hui (PF), Huang Hsiang Ting (C)

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Kickoff time - 4:30 pm IST

Venue - Taiwan

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction: CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Here are the CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Point-guards: S Pen

Shooting-guards: W Qi, Z Yi Xiu, C Yu Chun

Small-forwards: H Ya En

Power-forwards: XQian Hui

Centre: X Pei Jun, W Chen (SP)

CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction

Cathay Company are expected to start as favourites against ChungHua Telecom in their WSBL opening game on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CA vs CHT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CA vs CHT Dream11 prediction and CA vs CHT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

