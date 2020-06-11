CA Vs TY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Cathay Life will square off against Taiyuan in a Women's Super Basketball League game this week. The game will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 2:30 pm IST in Taipei. The CA vs TY Dream11 prediction game can be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CA vs TY Dream11 prediction, CA vs TY Dream11 team and CA vs TY Dream11 top picks.
Cathay Life are currently leading the league with a stellar record. Cathay Life have won all of their games and are on an 11-game winning streak. They last played against Taiwan Power Women, whom they defeated with a massive 93-53 margin. Before playing Taiwan, they played against Chunghua Telecom Women, where they won with the scoreboard reading 94-69.
Taiyuan currently stand second on the points table. Out of the 11 games they have played so far, they have lost 5 games and won 6 games. They lost their last game against Chunghua Telecom Women (CHT) on May 28 with an 87-58 score. They even lost the game before that to Taiwan Power with a 64-59 scoreline. Taiyuan have also lost three out of their last five games are on a two-game losing streak. To maintain their position on the points table, Taiyuan will have to beat Cathay Life, against all odds, in their upcoming game.
According to our CA vs TY Dream11 prediction, Cathay Life are the overwhelming favourites in this game.
