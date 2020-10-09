Cappie Pondexter Arrested In LA On Charges Of Battery, Released On Thursday Night

After days of confusion over the whereabouts of WNBA legend Cappie Pondexter, the former Pheonix Mercury star has been confirmed to be in the care of her family as of Thursday night. Charles "Chuck" Walton, one of Pondexter's representatives, released a statement on Thursday, thanking fans for their concern for the 37-year-old.

"We have located Cappie Pondexter and she is now safe. We want to thank everyone who helped us get the word out and who sent love and prayers. The power of the Lord is real. Please respect Cappie and her families privacy during this time. God Bless," Walton wrote in his social media post accompanying the statement.

What happened to Cappie Pondexter?

News of Cappie Pondexter being safe with her family comes after she was arrested in Los Angeles on a battery charge. She was released on Thursday morning. According to the Associated Press, Pondexter was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of battery. She was in custody until Thursday, which gave rise to the widespread uncertainty over her whereabouts on social media. A host of fellow WNBA stars flocked to social media, praying for her well being and spreading awareness about her missing status.

A member of our WNBA family, Cappie Pondexter, is missing. It’s beyond upsetting and Amanda and I pray that she is safe and sound somewhere. If anyone has any information about Cappie’s whereabouts please contact the authorities. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/hpVSiMoZE6 pic.twitter.com/ZGSoclh7Xr — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) October 8, 2020

LAPD Officer Mike Chan told reporters that the incident, for which Cappie Pondexter was arrested, was not witnessed by the police officer who made the arrest. Instead, Pondexter was taken into custody on account for a complaint made by an unidentified person. The LAPD officer confirmed that the 37-year-old was released without needing to post bail. Further details regarding the incident and her subsequent arrest have, so far, been kept under the wraps.

Cappie Pondexter was drafted by Phoenix Mercury as the No.2 overall pick in the 2006 draft. In 13 seasons in the WNBA, Pondexter played for the likes of Mercury, New York Liberty, Chicago Sky, LA Sparks and Indiana Fever. Her last season in WNBA came in 2018 when she took the court with the Fever.

A two-time WNBA champion, Pondexter 16.4 points and 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in her career. She earned seven selections to the WNBA All-Star team and even won the Finals MVP in 2007. She also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

(Image Credits: AP)