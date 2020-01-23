Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Becomes Part-owner In NBA Franchise Phoenix Suns: Details

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has bought a minority stake in NBA franchise Phoenix Suns. Larry Fitzgerald is now the second active NFL player to have partial ownership of an NBA side after Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, who has has a stake in Milwaukee Bucks.

One of the greatest to ever do it has invested in your Suns.



Welcome to the team, @LarryFitzgerald. pic.twitter.com/tGGnDKObRh — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 22, 2020

Larry Fitzgerald's NFL career with the Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald spent his entire NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, having joined the franchise in 2004. He is widely considered as the greatest player in Cardinals history. The 36-year-old ranks second in all-time NFL receiving yards (17,083) behind the late Jerry Rice. He has been voted an All-Pro in 11 of his 16 seasons in the NFL. Just last week, Fitzgerald extended his stay with the Cardinals for another year after signing an extension through the 2020 season.

It's an honor to have the opportunity to invest in the @Suns, a historic franchise with a very bright future. I'm blessed to call the PHX community and the state of Arizona my home and I'm excited to make a long-term commitment as an owner, but more importantly as a fan! #Suns pic.twitter.com/2OjmE830mQ — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 22, 2020

Larry Fitzgerald becomes a part-owner of Phoenix Suns

Larry Fitzgerald had been involved with the Phoenix Suns for quite some time. He is well known for his charitable activities in Pheonix and reports in the US suggest he has a good working relationship with Suns managing partner Robert Sarver. He sat in on parts of the Suns' interview process when Sarver was going through his front-office overhaul.

Sarver told NFL.com that Fitzgerald will be an advisor to the Suns' business and basketball staff. Fitzgerald will also be an advisor to players for both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix's WNBA franchise - Phoenix Mercury. Fitzgerald had already taken on a significant ambassador's role with the team before becoming a part-owner of the franchise. However, reports suggest, he won't take a more active role with the Suns until his American football playing career is over.

