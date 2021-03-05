Caris LeVert Is On Track With His Recovery After Kidney Cancer Surgery In January

Earlier this year, Caris LeVert underwent cancer surgery. The Indiana Pacers star had been traded to the team in the four-way Brooklyn Nets trade involving James Harden, after which his cancer had come to light. Later, LeVert had admitted that his trade might have saved his life. Now, as the 2020-21 season progresses, LeVert might make a miraculous comeback.

Also read | Caris LeVert claims trade to Pacers ‘Possibly Saved Me’ after MRI found mass in his kidney

Caris LeVert recovery on track

Shams Charania report on Caris LeVert’s eventual return. This matches what was reported in the Indy Star a few days ago: pic.twitter.com/oJeO7g6wiV — Tony East (@TEastNBA) March 4, 2021

Is Caris LeVert return date nearing?

Following LeVert's surgery, there was no proper timeline for his return to the court. He remained out indefinitely, with no updates on a schedule. However, LeVert might soon be back on the court. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, LeVert might start playing in the second half of the season.

LeVert's return might also do good for the Pacers, currently 16-18 (win-loss) in the Eastern Conference. With the offensive responsibility divided between Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis, LeVert's return could help the team make the playoffs.

Also read | James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll

Caris LeVert surgery details

After LeVert's surgery, it was announced that the swingman would eventually make full recovery. Dr Jason Sprunger at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis performed the surgery, which reportedly needed no further treatment. The mass, as per reports, was discovered before the trade was finalised.

Also read | McConnell sets steals mark, Pacers rally past Cavs 114-111

Caris LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer. He will not need further treatment. This is amazing news for LeVert, who will be out indefinitely. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vYopnLKHD8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

While speaking to reporters, LeVert had discussed this new obstacle in his life, hoping to tackle it properly. "For me, the most important thing is to get my body healthy and make sure I live a long life," LeVert noted. He explained that it remains before basketball for him, which is what he will focus on.

The young guard was also glad for the trade, which is why he got a whole physical done. "I hadn’t missed any games this season yet. I was 100% healthy," he said. This is why moving to Indiana gave him a chance to know what is wrong with his body. "So I’m definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could have saved me in the long run".

Per reports, it is unclear if the Nets had scanned his lower back. Had this not been detected, the growth could have been fatal later on.

Also read | Caris LeVert cancer surgery: Pacers star successfully undergoes cancer surgery, expected to make full recovery

(Image credits: Caris LeVert Instagram)