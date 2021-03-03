Carmelo Anthony Has NO Problem With LaMelo Ball Freely Using Nickname 'Melo'

Carmelo Anthony has become an integral part of the Portland Trail Blazers roster, delivering consistent performances. For years, the NBA veteran has been called by his nickname 'Melo'. Now, with rookie LaMelo Ball in the league, fans had been debating about who should have the nickname 'Melo'. During a recent interview, Anthony himself settled the debate for all fans.

Carmelo Anthony interview

"It's an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it, to do the celebration ... It's a respect thing for me, so I embrace him"



💬 @carmeloanthony on LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/1Ke8CEDAVb — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 2, 2021

During the recent Trail Blazers' 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Anthony addressed the media about the nickname situation. Both Melos posted a combined 59 points, and Anthony stated that it will be an honour for Ball to have his nickname (and also use his three-point celebration).

"I think LaMelo is somebody who going to be in this game for a long time," Anthony said. He added that the name Melo is something people should get used to now, and he does not 'get into that'. For him, however, it is a "respect" thing. "It’s an honour for him to have that name, for him to embrace it. For him to do the celebration. It’s an honour, it’s a blessing, it’s a respect thing for me. So I embrace him".

Carmelo Anthony and LaMelo Ball swap jerseys after the game. ✊



pic.twitter.com/fEPuEwGQ80 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 2, 2021

After the game, both players were also seen exchanging jerseys. “I try to embrace the next generation of guys and the young players,” Anthony while speaking about the exchange. He said it was fun playing with Ball, who he is watching since he was in high school.

Ball also spoke about the same, sharing how it was love and respect on both sides. Anthony scored 29 points in the game, while Ball finished with 30.

Fans react on Twitter

Pretty sure that “one Melo” just said he’s okay and respects him embracing the name 😂😂😂 — evan (@d5_2471) March 2, 2021

Passing the torch 💪🏾💪🏾respect to the OG — GOAT LILLARD (Blazers 19-14) (Titans 11-6) (@DamianLillGoat) March 2, 2021

What more could you ask for out of a hall of famer, all class💯💯 — Griffin (@griffin__121) March 2, 2021

its pretty cool to share a name with someone you respect — John Pestano 🦁 (@Lionsbadboy) March 2, 2021

Carmelo Anthony contract with the Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony is currently signed to a one-year, $2,564,753 contract with the Trail Blazers. Before he found a home with the team, the 19-year veteran was out for a whole season. He played 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who waived him. The 36-year-old considered retirement after not playing for months, but eventually signed up with the Trail Blazers.

