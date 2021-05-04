Carmelo Anthony Reacts Emotionally After Becoming NBA's 10th All-time Leading Scorer

Carmelo Anthony's love affair with basketball continues as the Portland Trail Blazers star registered his name in yet another NBA record. The 36-year old from Brooklyn became the 10th all-time leading scorer in the NBA as he surpassed Elvin Hayes on Monday night when his side faced the Atlanta Hawks. Here is a look at Anthony's staggering achievement and his emotional reaction after the game.

Carmelo Anthony career: Carmelo Anthony 10th all-time leading scorer

Even though the Trail Blazers lost 123-114 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Carmelo Anthony starred as he registered his name in the history books of the NBA. Early in the second quarter, Anthony capitalised on a mistake by Danilo Gallinari as he scored a three-pointer plus the foul to become the 10th all-time leading scorer in the NBA. In trademark fashion, he hit the side of his head with three fingers and raised both arms to acknowledge his achievement.

Anthony acknowledged that this legendary achievement was truly special and that he did not want to take it for granted. "I knew this moment. I didn't know the other moments. I didn't know the 15 and 13 and 11, but 10 is something I knew. I've felt it. I felt it coming into the game. I didn't want to rush it or force it or anything; I wanted to let the game coming to me and happen naturally. I felt good coming into today, and as you can see, the shot was falling early and I got off to a great start. That made it easier. I could exhale and relax," said Anthony after the game. His reaction can be seen in the video below when his coach presents him with the honour.

“A couple years ago I ain’t think I was gonna be in this moment. I was out the league for whatever reason… I’m back. I persevered. I stayed strong I stayed true to myself & now I’m here in the Top 10.” pic.twitter.com/QkmI0FbF3S — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 4, 2021

The Trail Blazers star entered Monday's game against the Hawks nine points behind Hayes' career total of 27,313. Having finished the game with 14 points overall, Anthony has now scored a staggering total of 27,318 points in his career. Moses Malon is next up on the NBA all-time leading scorer list at 27,409. Considering Anthony's scoring rate, he could very well surpass Malone by the end of the NBA season.

Why is Carmelo Anthony 10th all-time leading scorer moment so special to him?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the two active players in the top 10 all-time leading scorers alongside fellow 2003 Draftee, LeBron James. Despite achieving several personal accolades over the years, Anthony has interestingly never won a championship or the MVP award. Moreover, this is a remarkable accomplishment for Anthony considering that a few years ago he was out of the league for nearly an entire year after his disastrous stint with the Houston Rockets. Since then, he has reaffirmed that he belongs in the NBA and has given the Trail Blazers a crucial scoring boost off the bench this season.