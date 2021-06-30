Carmelo Anthony Wins Coveted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

Earlier, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award was announced. Portland Trail Blazers icon Carmelo Anthony is now the first player to win the award. NBA legend Abdul-Jabbar announced the winner on TNT before the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference series Game 4.

According to the NBA's announcement, the new award honors and recognizes a "current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion". The inaugural award was won by Anthony, who has been consistent in his efforts this last season. Not only has Anthony been out there on social media, but he has also opened his Carmelo Anthony Foundation, along with starting the Social Change Fund with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul and retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. The 37-year-old is also a board member for the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, helping in starting the Creative 7 content company.

According to reports, the winner was chosen by a community. Apart from Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Richard Lapchick (Director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport), Teyonna Lofton (Student activist), Marc Morial (National Urban League President and CEO), Janet Murguía (UnidosUS President and CEO), Amanda Nguyen (Rise Founder and CEO) and Mark Tatum (NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer) were the ones who selected who received the award. Every winner will have $100,000 donated to an organization of their choice.

Anthony was clearly overwhelmed by the honor when Abdul-Jabbar announced his name, as he has been a champion of social justice for many years, dating back to when he was growing up in New York City in the 1960s. The aforementioned press release gave a brief glimpse at Abdul-Jabbar's voluminous efforts. According to reports, Anthony chose the Portland Art Museum’s Black Arts and Experiences Initiative. Along with Anthony, Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Jrue Holiday and Juan Toscano-Anderson were other finalists for the award. The other four NBA players can choose an organization which will receive $25,000.

Abdul-Jabbar, who the award is named after, has been at the forefront of all efforts made to use his influence to make a social impact. In 2016, he won the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest honor as a citizen. "Humbled, honored, and motivated to live up to the namesake of this inaugural award," Anthony wrote, promising to continue his efforts.

