Cavaliers Vs Bucks: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 AM IST on January 26.

The Cavaliers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 25 wins, while the Bucks are currently in fourth place with 30 victories. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

Dunks & Dimes.



Don't miss the Best Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank. pic.twitter.com/QBAiYl6fq6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 24, 2022

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 AM BST on Thursday, January 27.

Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks team news

Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Darius Garland

Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro

Small Forward: Dean Wade

Power Forward: Evan Mobley

Centre: Ed Davis

Injury news: Lauri Markkanen (ankle injury), Collin Sexton (knee injury), Ricky Rubio (ACL)

High-flying jams & slams this week on the @redbull Wiiings cam ft. calls from @ZoraStephenson. pic.twitter.com/clts12IThj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 26, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: George Hill

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Bobby Portis

Injury news: Brook Lopez (back injury), Wesley Matthews (contusion)