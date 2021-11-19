Cavaliers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Cleveland Cavaliers are all set to face Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2021-22 game, scheduled to be played on Thursday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavaliers head into their home match after suffering two successive losses against Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in their previous matches. Whereas, the Warriors head into this match after winning against Brooklyn Nets, following their second loss of the season against Charlotte Hornets on November 15.

The Warriors currently sit at the top of the Western Conference standings in the NBA 2021-22 points table with a total of 12 wins and two losses so far. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a total of nine wins and seven losses. Heading into the clash on November 19, NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s inclusion into the squad stands questionable due to a hip contusion. Citing his phenomenal form, if deemed fit he will be the most valuable player for Warriors in the match. At the same time, Ricky Rubio is set to be the key player for the Cavaliers in the match.

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Cavaliers vs Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00 AM IST on Friday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, NBA, 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Cavaliers vs Warriors, NBA match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 7:30 PM on Thursday in the US.

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Cavaliers vs Warriors match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 12:30 AM on Friday in the UK.

(Image: AP)