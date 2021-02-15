Cavaliers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (CLE) and the Golden State Warriors (GSW) will clash in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The CLE vs GSW live streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM EST on Monday, February 15, 2021 (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction, information on how to watch Cavaliers vs Warriors live in India and where to catch Cavaliers vs Warriors live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction and preview

The Golden State Warriors are currently at the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. Stephen Curry and team have played 27 games so far in the tournament, winning fourteen and losing thirteen. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the Eastern Conference standings with a win-loss record of 10-18.

Cavaliers vs Warriors live stream: Cavaliers vs Warriors team news

Larry Nance Jr and Kevin Love won’t be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as they are out due to injury. For the Warriors, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, James Wiseman, Marquese Chriss and Klay Thompson are reported as injured.

NBA News: Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction is that the Golden State Warriors will come out on top in this contest.

Another look at last night's game on #WarriorsGround with Game Rewind, powered by @Verizon ⏪ pic.twitter.com/6Ci2Xr0GiP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2021

NBA live: Cavaliers vs Warriors head to head record

The Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors have played 114 games in the regular season with the Cavaliers winning 52 and the Warriors winning 62.

Cavaliers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch Cavaliers vs Warriors live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the Cavaliers vs Warriors live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Monday, February 15 at 10:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Tuesday, February 16 at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

NBA live stream: Cavaliers vs Warriors team news and complete rosters

NBA live stream: Cleveland Cavaliers roster

Jarrett Allen, Marques Bolden, Matthew Dellavedova, Damyean Dotson, Andre Drummond, Darius Garland, Kevin Love, JaVale McGee, Larry Nance Jr, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince, Collin Sexton, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler

NBA live stream: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

Image Source: Golden State Warriors/ Twitter