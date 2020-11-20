CAW Vs AUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NZ Women's Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Canterbury Wildcats (CAW) will face Auckland Dream (AUD) in the upcoming game of the New Zealand Women's Basketball League on Friday, November 20 at 12 noon IST (7:30 pm NZDT). The game will be played at the Pulman Arena, Takanini, in Auckland. Here is our CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAW vs AUD Dream11 team.
Auckland Dream are currently ruling the New Zealand Women's Basketball League standings as they won their last game against Wizards. They will look to deliver yet another incredible performance when they face Canterbury Wildcats. Casyn Buchman and team would be playing their first game of the tournament on Friday and are, therefore, bottom in the league heading into this game.
Also Read l Anthony Edwards comment about not really being into basketball alarms NBA fans after draft
Sapphie Wairu, Gemma Etheredge, Shea Crotty, Lauryn Hippolite, Tessa Morrrison, Tiana Placid, Isabella Luhetoa, Rosalia Samia, Brittany Rochards, Kat Jones, Terai Sadler, Milie Knight, Francesca Edmondson
Amanda Buck, Jelena Vucinic, Casyn Buchman, Ariella Williams-Mackey, Sharne Pupuke-Robati, Darci Finnigan, Amanda Wayment, Katelin Noyer, Rionne Papa, Tania Uluheua
Also Read l ROR vs SZC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Also Read l New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Auckland Dream are the favourites to win the game.
After a win last night the Auckland Dream ($1.18) are starting hot favourites against Canterbury Wildcats ($4.20) in tonight's #SalsNBL 18IN18 clash. @TAB_Sport pic.twitter.com/L9TeCuh4Jj— NZNBL (@nznbl) November 20, 2020
Also Read l BAR vs FEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live