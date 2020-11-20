CAW Vs AUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NZ Women's Basketball League Live

Canterbury Wildcats (CAW) will face Auckland Dream (AUD) in the upcoming game of the New Zealand Women's Basketball League on Friday, November 20 at 12 noon IST (7:30 pm NZDT). The game will be played at the Pulman Arena, Takanini, in Auckland. Here is our CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAW vs AUD Dream11 team.

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: CAW vs AUD Dream11 team and preview

Auckland Dream are currently ruling the New Zealand Women's Basketball League standings as they won their last game against Wizards. They will look to deliver yet another incredible performance when they face Canterbury Wildcats. Casyn Buchman and team would be playing their first game of the tournament on Friday and are, therefore, bottom in the league heading into this game.

CAW vs AUD live: CAW vs AUD schedule

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 12 noon IST (7:30 pm NZDT)

Venue: Pulman Arena, Takanini, in Auckland, New Zealand

Also Read l Anthony Edwards comment about not really being into basketball alarms NBA fans after draft

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: Squad list

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: Canterbury Wildcats squad

Sapphie Wairu, Gemma Etheredge, Shea Crotty, Lauryn Hippolite, Tessa Morrrison, Tiana Placid, Isabella Luhetoa, Rosalia Samia, Brittany Rochards, Kat Jones, Terai Sadler, Milie Knight, Francesca Edmondson

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: Auckland Dream squad

Amanda Buck, Jelena Vucinic, Casyn Buchman, Ariella Williams-Mackey, Sharne Pupuke-Robati, Darci Finnigan, Amanda Wayment, Katelin Noyer, Rionne Papa, Tania Uluheua

Also Read l ROR vs SZC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Canterbury Wildcats: Shea Crotty, Isabella Luhetoa, Terai Sadler

Auckland Dream: Casyn Buchman, Sharne Pupuke-Robati, Amanda Wayment

CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction: CAW vs AUD Dream11 team

Point Guards: Shea Crotty (SP)

Shooting Guard: Casyn Buchman, Ariella Williams-Mackey

Small Forward: Sharne Pupuke-Robati, Isabella Luhetoa

Power Forward: Terai Sadler, Amanda Wayment

Center: Francesca Edmondson

Also Read l New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix

CAW vs AUD live: CAW vs AUD match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Auckland Dream are the favourites to win the game.

After a win last night the Auckland Dream ($1.18) are starting hot favourites against Canterbury Wildcats ($4.20) in tonight's #SalsNBL 18IN18 clash. @TAB_Sport pic.twitter.com/L9TeCuh4Jj — NZNBL (@nznbl) November 20, 2020

Note: The CAW vs AUD Dream11 prediction and CAW vs AUD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CAW vs AUD Dream11 team and CAW vs AUD match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l BAR vs FEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, EuroLeague Basketball live

Image Source: NZNBL Twitter