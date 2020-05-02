CC Vs JN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Jinotega will square off against the Costa Caribe Managua in the upcoming Nicaragua Basketball League game. The game will be held on Sunday, May 3 at 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, May 2 8:30 PM CST). The CC vs JN Dream11 game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CC vs JN Dream11 prediction, CC vs JN Dream11 team and CC vs JN Dream11 top picks.

CC vs JN Dream11 prediction: Jinotega preview

Jinotega is currently ranked fifth in the league with a 11-1 win-loss record. Currently on a six-game winning streak, they lost their only game against San Isidro on March 8. They last defeated Real Esteli with a narrow 72-71 margin. Arnulfo Mendoz is averaging 16 points and 3.2 rebounds while Emilio Mendoza is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists. The team is shooting 24.8% from the three-point line and 67.7% from the free-throw line.

CC vs JN Dream11 prediction: Costa Caribe Managua preview

Costa Caribe are currently leading the league with a 12-2 win-loss record. Also on a six-game winning streak, they lost their last game against Indigenas on March 8. They last defeated Boaco on April 26 with an 88-53 margin. Fritz Cox is currently averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Vansdell Thomas is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. The team is currently shooting 47% from the field and 42.9% from the free-throw line.

CC vs JN Dream11 team squad

CC vs JN Dream11 team squad – Jinotega

Franklin Omier, Arnulfo Mendoza, Juan Herrera, Emilio Mendoza, Gregory Smith, Troy Humphreys, Dixon Gutierrez, Moises Leiva, Ely Estrada, Yader Altamirano, Augutin Huerta, Jorge Zelaya, Ariel Peraz, Said Escoto.

CC vs JN Dream11 team squad – Costa Caribe Managua

Moses Malone, Fritz Cox, Dirk Campbell, Luder Hernandez, Joshua Christopher, Troy Watson, Vansdell Thomas, Gregory Smith, Jason West, Kerry Clair, Sydney C, Kevin V, Denis M, Elkin Romero Moncada, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Brandon Wilson, Larel Pacheco.

CC vs JN Dream11 prediction

Note: The CC vs JN Dream11 prediction and CC vs JN Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

