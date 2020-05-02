CC Vs JN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Jinotega will square off against the Costa Caribe Managua in the upcoming Nicaragua Basketball League game. The game will be held on Sunday, May 3 at 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, May 2 8:30 PM CST). The CC vs JN Dream11 game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CC vs JN Dream11 prediction, CC vs JN Dream11 team and CC vs JN Dream11 top picks.
Jinotega is currently ranked fifth in the league with a 11-1 win-loss record. Currently on a six-game winning streak, they lost their only game against San Isidro on March 8. They last defeated Real Esteli with a narrow 72-71 margin. Arnulfo Mendoz is averaging 16 points and 3.2 rebounds while Emilio Mendoza is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists. The team is shooting 24.8% from the three-point line and 67.7% from the free-throw line.
Costa Caribe are currently leading the league with a 12-2 win-loss record. Also on a six-game winning streak, they lost their last game against Indigenas on March 8. They last defeated Boaco on April 26 with an 88-53 margin. Fritz Cox is currently averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Vansdell Thomas is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. The team is currently shooting 47% from the field and 42.9% from the free-throw line.
