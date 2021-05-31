Last Updated:

Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing Bottle At Kyrie Irving During Nets Vs Celtics Game

A Boston Celtics fan was arrested at the TD Garden after he threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving during the Round 1 Game 4 of the ongoing Nets vs Celtics series.

Written By
Devika Pawar
The NBA 2021 playoffs are here, and unlike last year, fans can attend the games this season. However, over the last few games, players have had some bad experiences at the arenas they are visiting. From popcorn being thrown to constant booing, the most recent incident saw a fan throw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving. Here is more on the Celtics fan arrested story after the Kyrie Irving bottle thrown incident and the new Kyrie Irving steps on logo controversy -

Boston Celtics fan arrested after Kyrie Irving bottle incident

After the multiple incidents, the NBA might have to take some strict actions against fans – who have spat on and thrown things at players during the playoffs. This weekend, the Brooklyn Nets moved past the Boston Celtics in a 141-126 Game 4 victory. Irving – once a Celtics player – has seldom been welcome at the TD Garden. 

This time, a fan threw a bottle at him as he walked through the tunnel. Fortunately, it just missed his head. The authorities acted quickly, arrested the fan, and banning him for life from the TD Garden. Celtics have been booing Irving for their home games, and during Game 4, Irving seemed to wipe his shoes on the Celtics court logo. 

"I mean, fans gotta grow up at some point," Kevin Durant said about the incident. "I know that being in the house for a year and a half got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out. But we're not animals, we're human beings ... Grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you". 

Till now, Russell Westbrook has had popcorn thrown at him in Philadelphia, while Young has been spat on at MSG. Ja Morant's family has been harassed by multiple people. Fans and players have been displeased at the events, not at all happy with the way players are being protected. Westbrook, who had been returning to the locker room after an injury, had to be restrained by staff members. 

Nets vs Celtics series: Fans react after Kyrie Irving steps on logo

Nets vs Celtics series schedule

  • Game 5 – Tuesday, June 1, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 5:00 AM IST)
  • Game 6 – Wednesday, June 2, TBD EST (Thursday, June 3, TBD IST)*
  • Game 7 – Friday, June 4, TBD EST (Saturday, June 5, TBD IST)*

NOTE: * marked games will be scheduled only if necessary

NBA playoffs bracket

ROUND 1

Western Conference

  • No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers
  • No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

  • No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards
  • No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics
  • No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat
  • No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

ROUND 2

  • Eastern Conference – Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets/Boston Celtics

First Published:
