Celtics Playoffs Chances, Eastern Conference Standings As Jaylen Brown Out For The Season

The race to the 2021 NBA playoffs is in its final stretch and it is still as tight as ever in the Eastern Conference. Having not won an NBA Championship since 2008, the Boston Celtics amassed a ton of hype entering this season amid the expected development of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Although Brad Stevens' men are currently in seventh place and still in the hunt for a playoff berth, they were dealt a massive blow after it was confirmed that Brown will miss out on the remainder of the season.

Boston Celtics playoffs chances: Boston Celtics Schedule

According to Basketball-Reference, the Celtics still have an 88.2% chance of making it to the playoffs. The Celtics have won 35 games this season, two less than the Miami Heat, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Brad Stevens' team recently suffered defeat against the Heat on Saturday but now have to face Erik Spoelstra's side again on Tuesday night.

They then square off against the Cavs, the Timberwolves and the Knicks in the final three games of the regular season. The Celtics will be hoping to finish the campaign on a high and potentially head to the playoffs without having to participate in the play-in tournament. Of course, they will also need the Heat to lose a few games as well in order to clinch an automatic spot into the next round.

NBA play-in tournament bracket for Eastern Conference (as things stand)

If the season ended today, the Celtics would face the Hornets in the No. 7-8 matchup of the play-in tournament. The winner would lock in the No. 7 seed and play the Brooklyn Nets, while the loser would advance to play the winner of the No. 9-10 matchup between the Wizards and the Pacers.

East 7 (Celtics) vs. East 8 (Hornets) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

East 9 (Pacers) vs. East 10 (Wizards) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. Devastating news for Boston, and all but ends any hopes the Celtics have of doing anything in the playoffs. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 10, 2021

Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics star ruled out for the remainder of the season

As if the Celtics’ path toward another NBA championship did not already present numerous roadblock, on Monday, the team announced that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season after doctors determined he will need surgery to repair a ligament in his left wrist. Brown was averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game prior to his injury.

