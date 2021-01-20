Celtics Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Boston Celtics will lock horns against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at Wells Fargo Center and will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 21. Here's a look at how to watch Celtics vs 76ers live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Celtics vs 76ers prediction and preview

Eastern Conference giants Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Celtics are on top of the Eastern Conference standings, with an 8-4 record this season. Boston got their five-game winning streak snapped last time out with a humiliating defeat against the New York Knicks. The Celtics only had players scoring double figures, with Jaylen Brown top scoring with 25 points, in a 105-75 defeat.

Ready for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/q35qs5oP2m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers are also heading into the clash on the back of a defeat, falling agonisingly short against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 76ers boast of a 9-5 record and are third in the Eastern Conference standings and will look to climb further up in the table. Against the Grizzlies, Shake Milton and Tobias Harris started for Philadelphia, combining for 49 points, in their 106-104 defeat. The 76ers are favourites at home, but the Celtics will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Celtics vs 76ers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Boston Celtics: Semi Ojeleye, Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford (out)

Semi Ojeleye, Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford (out) Philadelphia 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz, Vincent Poirier, Seth Curry (out), Mike Scott (day-to-day)

Celtics vs 76ers team news: Predicted line-up

Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Celtics vs 76ers TV channel: How to watch Celtics vs 76ers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Celtics vs 76ers game will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 21.

(Image Courtesy: 76ers, Celtics Twitter)