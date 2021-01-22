Celtics Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch The NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers – both Eastern Conference contenders – will compete for their second straight game this week. Having won the first encounter, the 76ers will look to bag a second straight win. The Celtics, on the other hand, have now lost two straight games (against the 76ers and the New York Knicks).
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
On January 20 (January 21 IST), the 76ers beat the Celtics 117-109. Joel Embiid dropped 42 points for the Sixers, while Tobias Harris added 22 points. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 23 points for the Celtics.
Last season, the teams met four times before the NBA went on hiatus, the 76ers winning the first three.
The grind never stops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jnnlKmSRLn— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021
As of now, the 76ers and Celtics occupy the first two spots on the Eastern Conference points table. The 76ers are leading with 10 wins and five losses, the last win coming from their previous encounter against the Celtics. While the team was on a five-game winning streak, they lost three back-to-back games before a victory against the Miami Heat.
The Celtics are ranked second with eight wins and five losses – with three of their games being postponed.
