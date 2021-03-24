Celtics Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction And Channel

Quick links:
Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are maintaining a seven-game run. Facing the Celtics next, the team will do their best to extend their lead to eight. They even met during the season-opener, the Celtics beating them 122-121. "We're hoping it's shorter rather than longer, but we'll see how these first 48 to 72 hours go, and we'll know more then," coach Mike Budenholzer said.
The Bucks last beat the Indiana Pacers 140-113. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have remained consistent during Giannis' absence, making sure their team maintains a top-three spot in the East. "When somebody like our best player is not playing that night, we kind of lock in," Holiday said. "Everybody has to do a little bit more. It's a testament to the team we have".
The Celtics, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five games. "Not having Kemba and Jayson is pretty tough, but the guys who had an opportunity to play (Monday) played hard," Jeff Teague said.
Our team believes it's going to break through if it continues to compete the way it did Monday night in Memphis.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks are placed third in the Eastern Conference with 28 wins and 14 losses. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to lead the East, while the Brooklyn Nets follow. The Celtics, on the other hand, are placed eighth with 21 losses and 22 wins. Finishing last season as the No. 2 seed, the Celtics are looking to secure their playoff spot this season. The Utah Jazz continue to lead the West with a 31-11 record.