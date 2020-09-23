Celtics Vs Heat Live Stream Details, How To Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 LIVE

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on Wednesday, September 23, 8:30 PM EST (Thursday, September 24, 6:00 AM IST). After two initial losses, the Boston Celtics bounced back with a 117-106 Game 3 win. With the lead cut back to 2-1, the Celtics will look to even the series 2-2.

Celtics vs Heat live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (ESPN). US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in the plan. In India, the game will be telecast on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites.

The Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Heat ECF

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 8:30 PM EST (Thursday, September 24, 6:00 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 4: Celtics vs Heat team news and preview

Not the final score we wanted but it came with another impressive playoff performance from @raf_tyler.



22 points off the bench for the rookie who doesn't play like a rookie.

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/OESteNpqLv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 20, 2020

During Game 3, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker dropped a combined 72 points to help propel their team to victory. The Celtics also have Gordon Hayward back, who was out since August due to an ankle injury. After the game, coach Brad Stevens complimented Hayward, stating that they did not expect him to play for 31 minutes during his game back. The Celtics dominated the court while outscoring the Heat 60-36 in the paint, while even obtaining a 20-point lead in the final period.

While speaking about their loss, Butler stated that they have to fix it on their own, and there is nothing their coach or veteran Udonis Haslem can say. "We get it. We have to be the ones to fix that," Butler added. Bam Adebayo added team-high 27 points, while Butler scored 17 points.

Jayson Tatum: "It’s never time to relax in a series until it’s over with, and even more sense of urgency when you’re down … We won’t get it all back in one game, so we’ve just got to win one game at a time." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 22, 2020

(Image source: AP)