Celtics Vs Heat Live Stream Details; How To Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 LIVE

Brad Stevens' Boston Celtics will face Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, September 19 at the AdventHealth Arena. Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Celtics vs Heat is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm ET (Sunday, 6:00 am IST). Here's a look at the Celtics vs Heat live stream details, Celtics vs Heat team news and how to watch Celtics vs Heat live.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 3: Celtics vs Heat team news and preview

Brad Stevens' side will need to find a way through the Heat's stifling zone defence in Game 3. The Celtics were leading in Game 2 until Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made adjustments at the half. So far, the Boston Celtics are yet to win their first game of the Eastern Conference Finals series having narrowly lost the previous two games, 114-117 and 101-106. Boston will also look to put Game 2's dressing room scuffle behind them as they aim to rescue the series.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat will be hoping to continue their impressive run against the Celtics on Saturday night. Despite a 2-0 series lead against the Boston Celtics, Erik Spoelstra's men won't be resting on their laurels and are expected to keep up the pressure on their opponents in Game 3. Having come from behind to win their last game, Miami Heat will be brimming with confidence.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) - PROBABLE

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right adductor strain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 18, 2020

For the Celtics, Romeo Langford won't feature in the game due to a right adductor strain while Gordon Hayward's availability is still in doubt. However, the Celtics remain optimistic of having Javonte Green back in the roster after surgery on his right knee. For Miami Heat, Andre Iguodala remains a doubt.

Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Celtics vs Heat live in India?

For viewers in the USA, the Celtics vs Heat live telecast will be available on ESPN. Celtics vs Heat live stream will be available on TNT and ABC. There will be no Celtics vs Heat live stream in Canada.

In India, the Celtics vs Heat live telecast will be available on Sony Six SD & Sony Six HD (Sunday 6:00 am IST). Fans can also keep updated with the NBA live score and highlights of the game on the Twitter handle for both teams. Celtics vs Heat live stream in India can be accessed via FanCode. In the UK, the Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 will be telecast on Sky Sports.

